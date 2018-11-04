Man with dementia still missing from Shore facility

STAFFORD — A man with dementia who wandered away from the Manahawkin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center remained missing on Sunday morning.

Bu Quach was last seen Friday at the facility on Route 72 wearing a wearing a red sweater, dark green pants and a yellow wristband, according to Stafford Police. The local police department also said he is not wearing shoes, and may have a blanket or some covering on his head. State Police said he was captured on video leaving foot.

Police said they are focusing their search Sunday in the area of the Ocean Acres/Barnegat Township border. Earlier they asked residents in the Treasure Avenue area to check their sheds, yards and decks for Quach.

Stafford Police Lt. James Vaughn told the news site JerseyShoreOnline.com that the Ocean County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit is assisting with the search. Two reverse 911 calls also went out to residents, according to Vaughn.

Quach's son Jonathan Quach said on his Facebook page that his father has Parkinson's Disease, and speaks very little English. His family told JerseyShoreOnline.com he also suffers from PTSD.

Quach is 5 feet 3 inches and 120 pounds with black Asian symbols on both forearms. He is diabetic.

A picture his family said was taken three weeks ago shows him with longer hair, a mustache and goatee.

Police asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 609-597-8581.

Jess Bern contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ