Man who offered Montclair girl a ride was no kidnapper, cops confirm

MONTCLAIR — Parents can breathe a sight of relief. A man who unwittingly set off alarm last week by speaking to a little girl from his car was not trying to lure or rape her.

Turns out he was just an Uber driver trying to find his customer.

Police drew up a rendering of the man and asked the public's help in tracking him down after an 11-year-old reported that a driver had stopped and asked if she needed a ride to school.

The girl declined the offer and he drove off.

Investigators have now wrapped up what they feared could have been an attempted luring case, but wasn't.

Police told NorthJersey.com that the driver had been hailed to the neighborhood and was trying to figure out if the girl was the one he was picking up.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .