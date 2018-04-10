Man vomits 32 bags of heroin at South Jersey jail

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man already facing charges on outstanding warrants ended up in bigger legal trouble after vomiting nearly three dozen small bags of heroin at the county jail, police said.

Michael Rosario, 24, was arrested on April 5 after a traffic stop ended at a local Wawa, according to police. Officers on patrol had noticed the car Rosario was in speeding near the Sicklerville Road store and then veer into the parking lot when they saw the marked police car. Officers reported seeing the passenger and driver of the car switch seats before attempting to flee the area, according to police.

After being stopped, Rosario, who at the time was in the passenger seat, gave officers a false name. In addition to the outstanding warrants, he was also found with six bags of heroin and 13 empty bags with heroin residue, police said.

Rosario was taken to the Camden County Jail where officers later found another bag with 32 smaller bags of heroin in Rosario's mouth, which he had thrown up, according to police.

He was taken back to the Gloucester Township Police Department headquarters before being taken to a local hospital for possibly ingesting heroin, according to police.

After he was released from the hospital he was taken back to the jail.

He has been charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, hindering apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of public housing, park or public building.

