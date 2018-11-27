Man urinated in Jackson cop car before he was arrested

JACKSON — A man unhappy about being taken into custody made his unhappiness known by urinating in a patrol car, according to police.

The incident happened early on the morning of Nov. 22 after the 34-year-old man, who was not identified, was involved in a dispute at a home on New Jersey Avenue, according to police. The man was reported to be intoxicated, according to police, and was put in a patrol car while officers interviewed other people involved in the dispute.

"While seated in the back seat of the patrol unit, the male unzipped his pants and proceeded to urinate on the floor and began punching the interior of the vehicle while yelling obscenities," the police said.

When police were able to calm him down, the man was placed under arrest and charged with criminal mischief. He was released pending a future court appearance.

More From New Jersey 101.5