Man trying to steal idling car backs into tree, Cranbury cops say
CRANBURY — Police are looking for a man they say backed a car into a tree as he was trying to steal it from a driveway on Wednesday morning.
The man got into a car warming up in the driveway in the Shadow Oaks section of Cranbury. After crashing it, he ran off on foot, according to Cranbury police.
Police described the suspect as a black male in his 20s standing about 5 feet 10 inches and wearing an orange or red shirt.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609-395-0031.
