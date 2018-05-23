Man tried stealing shopping carts full of Red Bull from 2 stores

NEWTON — Police are hoping the public can help identify a man they say tried to steal Red Bulls from two separate stores earlier this month.

The first incident happened on May 2 when the man was seen walking into the Weiss Market and tried to leave with a cart full of the energy drinks. The man was confronted by security, and while he was forced to leave the cart behind he was able to get away.

Not long after, the same man was reported trying to take another cart full of Red Bull from the Walmart in Hampton Township. Once again he was confronted by security and yet again he was able to get away while leaving the contents of the cart behind.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Sussex Station Criminal Investigations Office at 973-383-1514.

