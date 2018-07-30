Man tried rob bank, tried to open account, complained of service

BAYONNE — A man who changed his demand for cash into a request to open an account is wanted by police.

Bayonne police told the Jersey Journal the man wound up with neither because he lacked the proper identification and ran off.

The man at first showed a teller inside the Valley National bank on Broadway a note that asked for "all the money," according to police. He quickly grabbed the note away and said instead he wanted to open an account instead and went to a customer service desk, police said.

But when the man lacked the proper identification, he complained to another employee about poor service, according to TAP into Bayonne . The customer service rep learned about the note and tried to walk him out of the bank, leading to his escape, police said.

Police did not release a description of the suspect or a photo.

