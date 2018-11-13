Man told cops he drove drunk because the ‘Jets suck!’

WAYNE — A man involved in a crash over the weekend blamed the odor of alcohol on his breath on his favorite football team.

Christopher J. Greyshock, 57, of West Milford told police he rear-ended another vehicle near the area of Alps Road and Route 23 on Sunday evening, according to police. A statement from the Wayne Township Police Department described Greyshock as "staggering and swaying, unable to walk straight, in danger of falling onto the highway."

Greyshock was administered a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to police.

He told officers at the scene that "I drank too much because the Jets Suck!," a statement from the department said. In addition to the stumbling and the smell of alcohol, officers also noticed "stains of liquid on his blue jeans," according to police.

A breath test revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .13, according to police.

Officers reported seeing a bottle of whiskey on the front passenger seat, and a marijuana "roach" on the center console, as well as a clear bag containing suspected marijuana as well as rolling papers.

The Jets lost to the division rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday by the final score of 41-10, bringing their season record to 3-7 overall.

Greyshock was charged with driving while intoxicated and causing injury in a motor vehicle accident while intoxicated. He was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving among other charges. He was turned over to a responsible adult after being processed.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Tuesday night whether Greyshock had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

