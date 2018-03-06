Man threatened to bomb JCP&L and kidnap worker, cops say

VERNON — An JCP&L customer angry at the not having his power back threatened to kidnap an employee and blow up a substation, according to police.

Robert Winter, 63, of the Glenwood section of Vernon called JCP&L customer service on Monday about his lack of service after 60 mph winds from Friday's nor'easter knocked over hundreds of trees and utility poles, according to Vernon Police.

JCP&L security contacted police after he told JCP&L he knew how to build a bomb and would blow up a sub-station so no one would have power.

Police and the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office went to Winter's home and arrested him on a charge of third-degree terroristic threats. He is currently at the Sussex County Jail.

JCP&L spokesman Chris Eck told New Jersey 101.5 the utility expected to have most of its customers in Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties restored by late Tuesday. The company has brought in thousands of extra line personnel, damage assessors, hazard responders, forestry personnel, dispatchers and contractors from the utility's sister companies to expedite restoration.

How are you affected by the power outages? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

