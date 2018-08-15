Man says he found cow manure in NJ Chick-Fil-A salad

DEPTFORD — A South Jersey man has filed suit against a Chick-Fil-A because of manure he claims to have found in his salad.

The salad was served to Edwin Molina in January 2017, and he found what he thought was dirt, according to the suit obtained by the Courier Post . When he sniffed the clumps of dirt, however, Molina concluded they were manure.

Molina filed suit in Gloucester County Superior Court against the franchise owner, Doug Clark, and supplier Taylor Farms.

It's not clear what the Gloucester Township resident seeks in damages or compensation.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: