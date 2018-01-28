Man struck on Route 95 after getting out of disabled car

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — A serious crash on Route 95 in Mercer County closed the roadway for several hours early Sunday morning as a treacherous weekend on New Jersey roads continued.

State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Goez said the driver of a Nissan Sentra that broke down between the northbound left and center lanes near exit 8 for the Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township was struck around 2:10 a.m. while he was outside the car.

Martin Streight, 48 of Trenton slowed down his Volkswagen Jetta when he saw the disabled Sentra but was rear ended by a Nissan Altima driven by Andrii Skitsko, 27, of Manville, according to Goez. The impact sent the Jetta into the Sentra and its driver causing serious injury. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was hospitalized at Helene Fuld Medical Center in Trenton

The interstate was closed for investigation and clean up for several hours after the crash.

A crash on Route 9 closed the road in both directions near the Gunning River Road on the border of Strafford and Barnegat on Sunday morning. The road reopened around 1 p.m.

Route 9 northbound in Pine Beach remained closed as repairs continued on a large utility pole that fell near Motor Road on Saturday morning. Pine Beach Police did not return messages seeking additional information about what caused the pole to fall.

Lindsey Aparicio of Bound Brook was identified as the woman who died in a crash on the southbound side in Middletown on Saturday morning, according to Goez.

Aparicio was in the local lanes near exit 109, went across the median and across the express lanes and into a guard rail, Goez said.

Goez did not know if widespread black ice around Monmouth County on Saturday morning was to blame. It was blamed for the closure of Route 18 in Tinton Falls and Colts Neck following several crashes.

