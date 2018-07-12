Man struck and killed on Route 9 on Wednesday

MARLBORO — A young man walking on Route 9 was killed in a car crash Wednesday night.

The crash near Covered Bridge Road on the Manalapan/Marlboro border happened around 10:15 p.m, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office's spokesman Chris Swendeman.

The man's body landed in the right lane.

Swendeman said the driver remained at the scene and was co-operative with police. He did not disclose what caused the crash or the identities of the driver or the person struck.

Marlboro police and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating the incident and asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 732-536-0100 or 732-431-7160.