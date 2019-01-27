Man stabs two friends in Atlantic City, cops say

ATLANTIC CITY — A local man stabbed two friends after getting drunk inside a home on Thursday.

Isaac Lowendi, 42, was subdued by two other men inside the residence on McKinley Avenue, including one of the people he stabbed, according to Atlantic City Police. They asked Lowendi to leave after he became intoxicated but he refused and started a fight.

During the fight Lowendi pulled out a knife and stabbed one of his friends. When a second friend tried to break up the fight he also was stabbed, according to police, who said a third man intervened and got the knife away from Lowendi.

The stab victims were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division with non-life threatening injuries.

Lowendi was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a single count of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

