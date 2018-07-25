MANVILLE — Police are wondering who is responsible for slashing the tires of dozens of cars in the borough and lighting at least one car on fire.

The incidents all happened during a two-hour period in the early morning hours of June 11 within the northwest part of the town, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Most of the 40 cars were parked between North 7th and North 13th avenues.

In the month since the incidents were reported, police have collected surveillance footage of the area, including the video above, which was provided by the prosecutor's office. Video shows a man wearing a light-colored hooded jacket.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with information to call the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS or on the group's website .

