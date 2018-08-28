Man shot to death by ex-con over road rage, girlfriend says

PAULSBORO — The man suspected of killing a former high school wrestling star has surrendered and will be brought back to Gloucester County to face the charges.

Anthony D. Kille, 20, was identified as the suspect in the Saturday shooting death of Davontae Randall after an investigation that included reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. An arrest warrant was issued for Kille who had fled the area, which resulted in a search including local police agencies and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kille surrendered to Atlantic City police on Tuesday and was brought back to Gloucester County. He has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and third-degree receiving stolen property. He is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

NJ.com reported Randall was killed due to an earlier road rage incident that Kille was involved in. The article, citing Randall's girlfriend, reported that a few days before the shooting the two had an argument when Randall nearly crashed into a car Kille was riding in.

Felisha Daniels told NJ.com that the men had known each other for years and that she tried to to defuse the situation when Kille came to Randall's neighborhood on Saturday night. She said she even tried to get in front of her boyfriend when Kille drew his gun on Randall. According to Randall's Facebook page, the two were friends on the social media platform.

"I got in front of Davontae and I was screaming 'Poodie, do not shoot him,'" she told the website.

She said Randall pushed her away and the men started to fight before Randall was shot. Daniels also told the website that she is pregnant with Randall's child.

According to New Jersey court records, Kille was sentenced to 222 days in jail after pleading guilty to fourth-degree obstruction of the administration of law back in April. The plea came after he was arrested in 2016 and charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

An article on NJ.com from last month said Kille was one of 21 people to be arrested in connection with a large drug ring that stretched from Texas to New Jersey. The website reported he was charged with conspiracy, distribution of heroin and possession of heroin.

