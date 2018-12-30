Man shot father-in-law to death at Knights of Columbus, cops say

CARTERET -- Authorities allege a borough man shot his own father-in-law to death at the local Knights of Columbus Friday night.

Douglas Roman Rodriguez, 32, of Carteret turned himself into the Carteret Police Department Saturday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said. Authorities had previously circulated a picture of Rodriguez, seeking him in the shooting.

He's been charged with first-degree murder, as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, both second-degree crimes. He's being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing before New Brunswick Superior Court Judge Alberto Rivas on Wednesday.

Police say they were alerted to the shooting at the Knights of Columbus on High Street just after 11 p.m. There, they found Roberto Laureano, 49, of Carteret with multiple gunshot wounds in front of the building, the prosecutor's office said.

Laureano died from his injuries on the way to a hospital, the prosecutor's office said.

It said, based on a preliminary investigation, Rodriguez fired multiple shots at Laureano "over a dispute" but didn't provide any details about their argument.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Thomas O’Connor at 732-541-3863, or Detective Michael Connelly at 732-745-3254.

