Man shot dead at Linden 7-Eleven, police say

LINDEN — A man was fatally shot at a central New Jersey 7-Eleven on Tuesday night.

Linden Police confirmed the shooting at the store on St. Georges Avenue around 10:30 p.m., but referred all questions to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, which said additional details would be released on Wednesday, including a possible motive.

The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

In an on-air report, NBC 4 New York said police told them the shooting took place in the parking lot. A witness told NBC 4 that several loud gunshots woke him up.

NBC 4 also reported that police appeared to be conducting an investigation at a nearby apartment complex.

