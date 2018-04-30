Man robs Jersey Shore bank, escapes on bike

POINT PLEASANT — It's the case of the "Bicycle Bank Bandit" in a Jersey Shore town.

An unmasked man in his late 20s or early 30s entered the TD Bank branch on Bridge Avenue around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday and gave a teller a note demanding cash, according to Point Pleasant Police. He then left the bank and rode a bicycle west on Bridge Avenue, according to police, who found the bike in a wooded area but not the cash.

It was not disclosed by police how much money was handed over to the man.

Police described the suspect as standing approximately 5'8" with short blond hair and a thin build with a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 732-892-0060.