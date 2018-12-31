Man pours diesel fuel on himself at Woodbridge gas station

WOODBRIDGE — Police say an Ohio man poured gasoline on himself and tried to light it on fire at a township gas station.

NJ.com reports the 35-year-old man poured 17 gallons of diesel fuel on himself and the ground at a Shell gas station in Woodbridge around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Chief law enforcement officer Scott Kuzma says the man tried to ignite the fuel using a lighter, but nothing caught fire.

Police transported the man to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

The Ridgeville, Ohio man has been charged with risking widespread injury or damage.

