Man never makes it out of parking spot, is charged with DWI

HOBOKEN — Officers arresting a man charged with driving while intoxicated across the street from police headquarters were able to walk the man into police custody.

The arrest was made in the early morning hours when the man, identified as 22-year-old Mahmoud Madkour, was seen throwing up before getting into his car, according to Lt. Edgardo Cruz. A concerned person had seen the man throwing up and alerted the police, he said.

Two responding officers heard Madkour start the car's engine before he tried to back up and pull out of his parking spot, Cruz said.

The officers then asked the Tappan, NY resident to turn off his vehicle, and noticed that his eyes were watery and that the smell of alcohol was coming from the car, Cruz said. After a field sobriety test was performed, it was determined that Madkour was unable to drive, and he was walked across the street for processing, Cruz said.

e was charged with driving while intoxicated and DWI in a school zone, in addition to being issue multiple motor vehicle summonses before being released to a responsible party, Cruz said.

More From New Jersey 101.5