Man masturbates outside Sicklerville girl’s house, cops say

WINSLOW — Police are looking for two men who approached teenage girls in two separate incidents on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old girl told police that she was walking to her bus stop on Tuesday morning and was followed on foot by a man on Arbor Meadows Drive in the Sicklerville section. She said she turned around and noticed the man standing behind some bushes. She said he appeared to be masturbating.

Police said the girl described the man as black, thin, about 30 years old with short dread locks and a goatee. He was wearing a blue “bomber style” jacket, blue work pants and dark work boots.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609-567-0700 x 1214.

A girl in Jackson, meanwhile, told police that a man stopped his black pick-up truck near her home on Aldrich Road as she got the mail on Tuesday evening. While still sitting in his truck, he asked her if she wanted to get in. The girl did not respond and ran into her home.

The man was described as being an older white male, possibly in his 60s with a thin face and red beard. The truck was described as either a Ford or Dodge four-door pickup with a red bull or ram symbol on the rear window.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 732-928-1111.

