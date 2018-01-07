Man killed in snow mobile crash on Lake Hopatcong, police say

Lake Hopatcong (Google Street View)

JEFFERSON — One person was killed in a snow mobile crash early Sunday morning near Lake Hopatcong.

Jefferson Police said Brian Petronaci, 39, of Hopatcong struck a rock and lost control on the ice near Liffy Island on the western side of Lake Hopatcong, sending the snowmobile into the trees.

Members of the Jefferson police and fire departments found Petronaci’s body around 2:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

