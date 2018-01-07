Contact Us
Man killed in snow mobile crash on Lake Hopatcong, police say

By Dan Alexander January 7, 2018 11:59 AM
Lake Hopatcong
Lake Hopatcong (Google Street View)

JEFFERSON — One person was killed in a snow mobile crash early Sunday morning near Lake Hopatcong.

Jefferson Police said Brian Petronaci, 39, of Hopatcong struck a rock and lost control on the ice near Liffy Island on the western side of Lake Hopatcong, sending the snowmobile into the trees.

Members of the Jefferson police and fire departments found Petronaci’s body around 2:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

 

