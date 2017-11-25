Man killed in crash on Route 206 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH — A crash Friday night claimed the life of a man on Route 206.

The man in his mid 40s was struck north of Partridge Road around 7:30 p.m, closing the road in both directions for about three hours for clean-up and investigation of the incident, according to township spokeswoman Pam Borek.

Borek said the driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

She did not disclose the identity of anyone involved in the incident. The man who was hit was declared dead at the scene.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, a crash about 8 a.m. Saturday closed the Wall traffic circle where Routes 33 and 34 join. Wall police have not yet returned a message.

