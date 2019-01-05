Man killed in Atlantic City motel shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A man was found shot dead in a hotel room on Friday night.

Police responded about 8:45 p.m. to a 911 call about shots fired at the Sunset Inn on Route 30, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner. The man was taken to the AtlantiCare Medical Center City Campus Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Tyner did not disclose the identity of the man or information about any suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting is Atlantic City's second reported homicide of the year. A man was found shot dead inside his car in the middle the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ohio Avenue on New Year's Day.

Tyner asked anyone with information about the incidents to call his office at 609-909-7800.

