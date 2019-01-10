Man killed by own gun in fight with Bound Brook homeowner, cops say
BOUND BROOK — A homeowner fatally shot a man who got into a fight with him in his yard Wednesday night. No charges have been filed.
Terrence C. Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, went to a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 7:30 p.m. and attempted to see the male homeowner, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson.
Investigators said Coulanges was carrying a handgun.
Robertson said the two men knew each other but Coulanges' reason for coming to the home and the circumstances of the fight remained under investigation.
The men got into a fight near the patio area and continued toward the the carriage house. The resident, whose identity was not disclosed, managed to get a hold of Coulanges' gun and fired it at him, prosecutors said.
Coulanges was taken to a trauma center and died.
A 911 call about shots being fired in the neighborhood near Route 22 were first received by Middlesex Borough, which notified Bound Brook police.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
More from New Jersey 101.5