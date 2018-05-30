ASBURY PARK — At least one car was struck by random gunfire on a city street late Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Kennedy's Fried Chicken located at 1400 Main St. just after 4 p.m., according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The driver of a Nissan Altima showed up at Neptune Township police station about 90 minutes later with a non-life threatening bullet wound in the leg. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital.

Gramiccioni said a gun shot was also found on a garbage can at the restaurant property.

Police asked anyone with information about who fired the shots should contact the Prosecutor's Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.