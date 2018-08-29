Man has been peering into cars and homes in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for a man who peered into several parked vehicles and homes.

The man was caught on surveillance video parking a silver Honda CRV in the driveway of a home on Major Road on August 11 and looks into the house, according to police. He then walked next door and looked into the rear slider door and checked the front door to see if it was unlocked.

Police described the man as a thin black male wearing a grey hat, black jacket, white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Vehicle driven by a man who police say peered into several homes and vehicles om South Brunswick (South Brunswick Police)

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call 732-329-4000 X7485.

