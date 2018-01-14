Contact Us
Man had 3 weapons during South Jersey townhouse standoff, cops say

By Dan Alexander January 14, 2018 1:18 PM
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police said an argument led to a 13-hour standoff Wednesday night with a man who had three firearms.

Gloucester Township Police identified the gunman as Michael Glennon, 24, who fired over 15 rounds at police from inside the home on Hampshire Road in the Sicklerville section. Police said they did not return fire.

Glennon argued with a family member around 9 p.m. on Wednesday morning and began firing a weapon outside the two story home, according to police. The family member, whose identity was not disclosed, escaped the home after police arrived but Glennon’s girlfriend feared she would be shot and hid in an upstairs bedroom.

Police said when they entered the home they found the front door barricaded with furniture, and that Glennon was dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

An SKS 7.62 x 39 rifle with a tripod, a hunting rifle, and a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber handgun along with ammunition were found inside the home, according to police. Glennon, according to police, did not have a New Jersey Firearms identification card. Police said they are investigating how Glennon obtained the weapons, and no one has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police did disclose the identity of the family member of Glennon’s girlfriend. It was also not clear if Glennon lived at the home.

The neighborhood was put on a lockdown during the standoff while 18 neighbors from 10 nearby townhouses were evacuated from their home. Police gave the all clear around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Gloucester Township Police said their Community Outreach Team will be at the new park on Yorkshire Road from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents are invited to meet with officers about their community concerns while kids can also play with many of the games that the team brings with them.

