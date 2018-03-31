Man found shot, bound, gagged — but we got his killer, cops say

HAMILTON — Authorities have captured the man they believe killed a 20-year-old Trenton resident — found shot at least three times, his mouth taped shut and his arms tied behind his back.

Saturday morning, authorities arrested Rufus Thompson, 29, at a friend's house in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. He is charged with murder, felony, murder, robbery, kidnapping and weapons offenses.

An announcement from the prosecutor's office didn't say how Thompson was tied to the killing. The prosecutor's office said it would be filing a motion to have Thompson detained, but didn't elaborate on his immigration status.

Danny Diaz-Delgado, 20, of Trenton was found face-down along the bank of the Assunpink Creek on Saturday afternoon with his hands tied behind his back, according to Onofri. He'd suffered fatal gunshots to the head, torso and leg.

Onofri said Delgado was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosectuor's office is asking anyone with information to contactSgt. Gary Wasko or Detective Michael Castaldo at (609) 989-640. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

