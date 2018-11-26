Man found dead, Route 33 closed for hours Monday

NEPTUNE CITY — Route 33 was closed near Route 18 due to a homicide investigation at the start of the Monday morning commute.

Jahmere K. Presley, 20, of Neptune Township was found dead just before 1 a.m. on Route 33 at Tilton Place, according to Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Swendeman did not disclose how Presley died or other details about his death.

Route 33 was closed between Green Grove Road and Wayside Rd in Neptune City creating traffic delays. The road was reopened around 8:30 a.m.

