Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Man found dead in the snow as storm battered New Jersey

By Louis C. Hochman January 5, 2018 8:08 AM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

VINELAND — A man was found dead in the snow early Thursday morning, just as this week’s heavy storm hit the Garden State, according to reports.

The man was identified as Michael Flemming, 57, and found outside of Charlie’s Liquor Store wearing coveralls, NJ.com quoted Vineland Police Department Lt. Lenny Wolf saying. Wolf told the news site Flemming has family in the city but it’s unclear if had a place to live.

Vineland police told residents via Facebook Thursday a warming center was located at 1st Presbyterian Church, 800 East Landis Ave. until 8 p.m. Another for overnight hours is available at Living Hope Assembly Church, 1059 West Landis Ave.

This week’s storm buried much of New Jersey under a foot of snow or more, but even colder temperatures are settling in this weekend, according to meteorologist Dan Zarrow. He warned wind chills will have “feels-like” temperatures as low as -15 over the next few days:

• Friday: Highs 12 to 19. Wind gusts to 40 mph. Wind chill near 0 all day.
• Friday Night: Lows -2 to 7. Sustained winds to 20 mph. Wind chill down to about -15.
• Saturday: Highs 8 to 17. Wind gusts to 30 mph. Wind chill near 0 all day.
• Saturday Night: Lows -5 to 6. Winds finally begin to calm.
• Sunday: Highs 20 to 26. Light winds.

Temperatures should pass the freezing mark on Monday.

Flemming’s death may not be the old one connected to the storm in New Jersey. A Perth Amboy teen girl died, and dozens of others were sickened, after an outbreak of carbon monoxide poisoning. It’s unclear so far what caused the poisoning, but state officials warned yesterday to exercise caution with generators and space heaters in the cold — noting several people died after superstorm Sandy from CO.

How to run a generator safely

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

 

Filed Under: | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM