Man found dead in the snow as storm battered New Jersey

VINELAND — A man was found dead in the snow early Thursday morning, just as this week’s heavy storm hit the Garden State, according to reports.

The man was identified as Michael Flemming, 57, and found outside of Charlie’s Liquor Store wearing coveralls, NJ.com quoted Vineland Police Department Lt. Lenny Wolf saying. Wolf told the news site Flemming has family in the city but it’s unclear if had a place to live.

Vineland police told residents via Facebook Thursday a warming center was located at 1st Presbyterian Church, 800 East Landis Ave. until 8 p.m. Another for overnight hours is available at Living Hope Assembly Church, 1059 West Landis Ave.

This week’s storm buried much of New Jersey under a foot of snow or more, but even colder temperatures are settling in this weekend, according to meteorologist Dan Zarrow. He warned wind chills will have “feels-like” temperatures as low as -15 over the next few days:

• Friday: Highs 12 to 19. Wind gusts to 40 mph. Wind chill near 0 all day.

• Friday Night: Lows -2 to 7. Sustained winds to 20 mph. Wind chill down to about -15.

• Saturday: Highs 8 to 17. Wind gusts to 30 mph. Wind chill near 0 all day.

• Saturday Night: Lows -5 to 6. Winds finally begin to calm.

• Sunday: Highs 20 to 26. Light winds.

Temperatures should pass the freezing mark on Monday.

Flemming’s death may not be the old one connected to the storm in New Jersey. A Perth Amboy teen girl died, and dozens of others were sickened, after an outbreak of carbon monoxide poisoning. It’s unclear so far what caused the poisoning, but state officials warned yesterday to exercise caution with generators and space heaters in the cold — noting several people died after superstorm Sandy from CO.

How to run a generator safely

