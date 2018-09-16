Man found dead in South Jersey apartment, cops say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man was found dead inside an apartment on Saturday, according to police.

Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said Mark Randolph, 50, was found unresponsive in his Gloucester Township apartment when they arrived around 1:30 p.m. He was found with signs of blunt force trauma to his body.

Randolph was pronounced dead at the apartment at the Hilltop Court Apartment complex, located in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township.

No charges have been filed in the case as the investigation continues, according to Colalillo.

She asked anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-8640 or Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500.

