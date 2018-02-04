Man found dead in Bloomfield parked car

BLOOMFIELD — A man was found dead in a parked vehicle on Saturday night.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino said the man, identified as Juan P. Santos-Martinez, 55, of East Orange, was found unresponsive in the 200 block of Ampere Parkway in Bloomfield just before 7 p.m. with apparent gunshot wounds. The man's identity was not disclosed.

Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia said on his Facebook page that the victim and the gunman were both from East Orange and were traveling through Bloomfield.

"Residents, please be advised this was not a random attack and did not involve Bloomfield residents. Sadly, our town has been a victim of this incident as well," the mayor wrote.

Witnesses told TAP into Bloomfield that they heard five or six shots and the first Bloomfield police officer on the scene performing CPR on the Santos-Martinez..

Laurino asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Prosecutor's Tips Line at (877) 847-7432.

