Man found dead, full of gunshots in car at AC intersection

ATLANTIC CITY — A man was found dead inside a car after it rolled through an intersection and came to a stop on the roadway Tuesday evening.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said police were called after the car was found in the area of the intersection of Lincoln and Ohio avenues around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers said the 21-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police unsuccessfully tried to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyner asked anyone with information about this incident or other information involving serious crimes to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

