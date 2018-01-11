Contact Us
Man found dead after shooting at cops in South Jersey

By Dan Alexander January 11, 2018 2:23 PM
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 12-hour standoff with police ended with a man dying inside a South Jersey townhouse.

Police said a 24-year-old man fired at least 15 rounds at their Armored Rescue Vehicle when they arrived just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the home on Hampshire Road in the Sicklerville section.

Police Chief Harry Earle said police did not return fire.

At a news conference immediately after the incident on Thursday, Earle said the man was taken into custody but a statement released later said that the man was found dead. Police did not explain the discrepancy. They also did not explain how the man died.

Earle said that officials attempted to negotiate his surrender via telephone but he stopped taking their calls. After 10 hours, the armored vehicle broke down the door and search robots were used to search the home, according to Earle.

Officers entered the townhouse and found a handgun and assault rifle along with a woman. The man was found dead, according to Earle.

Shots fired at police during NJ barricade situation

Earle did not disclose the identity of anyone involved or a motive. He also did not disclose whether or not the man or woman lived at the home.

School was cancelled for Gloucester Township public schools and the Black Horse Regional School District. Police also ordered 18 residents to temporarily leave neighboring townhouses.

The Camden County Prosecutors Office, FBI, Camden County Sheriffs Department SERT Team, Camden County Communications, Erial Fire Department, Lambs Terrace Fire Department, Gloucester Township EMS, Virtua Paramedics, Cherry Hill Rehab 13, Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management, Camden County Office of Emergency Management, Canteen 1 and 2 and Camden County Fire Police all responded to the incident.

