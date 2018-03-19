Man flips car trying to avoid dog — but hits and kills dog anyway

LAKEWOOD — A man flipped his car trying to avoid a dog that ran into the street on Sunday — but struck and killed the dog regardless, police said.

The dog suddenly ran into the path of the 2003 Chevrolet Malibu around 9:30 a.m. on New Hampshire Avenue and Bellinger Avenue, according to Lakewood Police.

Police said the 34-year-old Lakewood man could not avoid hitting the dog. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was not charged.

The man got got himself out of the car through a back window and was not injured, according to police.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ