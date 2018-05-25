MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — Police are still looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop on Thursday and caused two schools to be locked down.

Class was held as normal Friday at the Mauger Middle and Watchung Elementary schools after being on lockdown Thursday when the man fled from a traffic stop on Union Avenue about 1:40 p.m. The man ran onto the middle school property, according to borough police.

The neighboring elementary school was put on lockdown as well while a search was conducted of the area, according to police.

The State Police Aviation Unit and Warren Township Canine Unit assisted borough police with the search.

Middlesex police Capt. Frank DeNick described the suspect as having a dark complexion, in his late teens or early 20s, standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 150 pounds.