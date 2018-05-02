Man fires handgun at teen inside NJ state park, cops say

PITTSGROVE — A man fired a gun three times at a teen inside a South Jersey state park, according to New Jersey State Police.

The teen told police he was riding his bike when he encountered the man on the Blue Trail inside Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove on Sunday just before 4 p.m. and left the scene after the shots were fired. Police said the teen was not injured.

State Police told the Press of Atlantic City the park was evacuated and a K9 unit and helicopters were brought in after the shooting was reported to try and locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a white male between 30 and 40 years-old, with short, dark blonde hair and a goatee. He stands approximately 6'0", 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and dark jeans.

State Police asked anyone with information to contact their Bridgeton Station Detective Bureau at 856-451-0106 or 856-451-0101.

The 2,092 acre park offers fishing, hunting, camping and hiking. It was used as a POW camp for German prisoners in 1944 and was the temporary home for the Kalmycks who fled their homelands in Eastern Europe in 1952.