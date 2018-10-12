Man fired stolen gun and injured woman in Lakewood, cops say

LAKEWOOD — A Jackson man was charged for firing a stolen gun at a concrete walkway, causing shrapnel to strike a woman on Thursday night.

Lakewood police said Christian Grimes, 20, fired the gun about 9:45 p.m. while standing with a group in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Center Street.

No one appeared to be injured at the time but police later were notified by Ocean Medical Center in Brick that a 19-year-old woman had sought treatment for injuries to her legs. She was treated and released, according to police.

Police on the scene found a .40 caliber handgun reported stolen from South Carolina.

