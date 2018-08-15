Man fatally shot as he drove through Hamilton neighborhood

Car shot at during Hamilton homicide (Brian McCarthy)

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A man was fatally shot in his car Tuesday night as he was driving through a neighborhood where the township mayor had lived until recently.

Matthew J. Dukes, 28, of Trenton, cried out to passersby that he had been shot in the chest.

His sedan jumped a curb before coming to a stop about 11 p.m. on Cyrpus Lane near Bordeaux Drive in the Society Hill at Hamilton II development.

The location of shell casings in the street following a homicide in Hamilton (Brian McCarthy)

Galuchie said he was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and was pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m., according to Doris M. Galuchie, a spokeswoman for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

No possible motive was disclosed for the shooting.

Photojournalist Brian McCarthy said he counted 11 shell casings leading up the street to the sedan.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ