‘Very friendly’? — Man shows off genitals, starts talking to woman walking dog

BERKELEY — Someone needs to find a new way to break the ice.

Police are looking for a "very friendly" man who started up a conversation with a woman on the street while his private parts were in view.

The lewdness incident was reported 4:37 p.m. Sept. 9 by a woman who had been walking her dog on North Barbados Drive in the tree-lined, residential Holiday City section of the township.

The woman told police that the man approached her and began asking her about her dog.

During the course of the chat, the woman noticed that the man's genitals were exposed, police said. The woman walked away and called police.

Police canvassed the area but did not find him, officials said Wednesday.

The man was described as white, 6 feet 2 inches, about 30 to 40 years old, clean shaven with a dark hat, royal blue zippered sweatshirt and black mesh shorts. Police also describe him as "very friendly."

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Berkeley Township Detective Bureau at 732-341-1132 x 611 or email detective@btpdnj.org.



MORE LEWDNESS INCIDENTS IN NJ:

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-438-1015 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

Also on New Jersey 101.5: