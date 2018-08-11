Man dies after cops’ dramatic rescue at Princeton lake

PRINCETON — A man who jumped into Lake Carnegie from a dock drowned on Friday afternoon despite the efforts of three police officers to save him.

The officers responded within minutes after receiving a 911 call reporting that the man had swum for a few moments before disappearing under the water about 2:50 p.m., according to Princeton police .

Two officers went into the water where friends had last seen the man while the third officer probed the water with a pole.

An officer dove under the water, spotted the man, grabbed him by the arm and pulled him to the surface where EMS crews and police began administering CPR on the dock.

The man was taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center where he later died. Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the man who drowned.

The drowning was among several swimming-related deaths in the state this week.

On Tuesday night, two 17-year-olds drowned in Ramapo Lake in Ramapo Lake State Forest when they were swept up by rough waters during a sudden thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen on Friday announced the death of a 7-year-old boy who had a "swimming accident" on July 31 at Crystal Springs Family Waterpark. The park is owned and operated by the township.

"I share the sentiments of the entire community in offering our prayers and condolences to the family as they enter this very difficult time," Cohen said in a statement.

The boy's identity was not disclosed. Police did not details about the incident.

