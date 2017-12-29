Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Man convicted of killing NJ cop in fast-food drive-by wins appeal

By Associated Press December 29, 2017 5:08 PM
Image of

NEWARK — A New Jersey appeals court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of killing an off-duty Newark police officer in 2011.

Prosecutors in the trial of Rasul McNeil-Thomas shouldn’t have been allowed to show jurors video clips during closing arguments that weren’t put into evidence earlier, according to the ruling released Thursday.

McNeill-Thomas was sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing Officer William Johnson, who was shot while standing in line at a fast-food restaurant in May 2011. Prosecutors said at the time that Johnson wasn’t the target of the drive-by shooting, which instead came from an earlier brawl outside McNeil-Thomas’s home. Several other people were injured in the shooting.

McNeil-Thomas has contended he wasn’t the person who fired the shots.

A month before the drive-by shooting, McNeil-Thomas had been arrested on Union County charges of theft and resisting arrest. He was arrested again in May after the shooting.

At trial, prosecutors showed jurors video clips from numerous surveillance cameras that recorded portions of the crime as it happened. But defense attorneys argued that the trial judge shouldn’t have allowed them to show other clips during their closing argument because it deprived the defense the opportunity to challenge them.

Prosecutors argued that the entire video recording containing the clips was admitted into evidence, and the judge agreed and denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial.

The appeals court disagreed Thursday, rejecting the prosecution’s argument that the jury would have convicted McNeil-Thomas regardless of whether the videos in question had been introduced.

“As defense counsel argued when moving for a mistrial, by waiting until summation to show the jury for the first time video about which there was no testimony, the prosecutor effectively denied defendant any opportunity to challenge the State’s evidence or produce his own witnesses to rebut the claim,” the judges wrote.

A spokeswoman for the Essex County prosecutor’s office said the office was reviewing the court’s decision.

Also on New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM