Man chasing lost cellphone rescued from Paterson Great Falls

PATERSON  — Authorities say a man was rescued from the base of a New Jersey waterfall after he fell attempting to retrieve his cellphone.

NorthJersey.com reports that two dozen firefighters, police and other first responders pulled the man up a sheer concrete wall at Great Falls in Paterson just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police director Jerry Speziale said he said he fell off the footbridge above the chasm of the falls while trying to grab a dropped cellphone.

He said the man had no life-threatening injuries but was taken to nearby St. Joseph's hospital as a precaution due to prolonged exposure to the rushing water.

Less than a week ago, fire officials rescued a dog stranded on a ledge near the falls.

