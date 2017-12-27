Man charged with pretending to live in NJ to get job — and not paying tolls

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office

PARAMUS — Anthony B. Savino applied for a position at the Bergen County Utilities Authority by claiming he lived in New Jersey, which was a requirement for the government job.

Turns out, authorities say, he was commuting from Staten Island — which is illegal — and racking up unpaid tolls, which is also illegal.

Police say Savino, 52, used his first bogus address in 2013 to obtain a New Jersey driver’s license in order to work for the authority. According to Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal, Savino changed his address in November to another fraudulent location.

He also used those addresses to obtain health insurance, Grewal said. Savino was arrested on Dec. 22 in Paramus and was charged with one count of third-degree insurance fraud and one count of fourth-degree falsifying records.

After his arrest Savino, was turned over to the Port Authority Police for 343 violations on an E-ZPass account he had access to, Grewal said. The Port Authority issued Savino a summons for one count of third-degree theft of service in an amount greater than $500 but less than $75,000, Grewal said.

Savino is due to appear in court on the Bergen County charges on Jan. 10, and on Jan. 5 for the Port Authority charges.