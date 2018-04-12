Man charged with murder at Asbury Park senior housing

ASBURY PARK — A suspect is in custody for the death of a man whose body was found at a senior citizens housing facility.

Knowledge B. Allah, 54, was taken into custody late Wednesday night and charged with the death of Salah Ali, 57 — both from Asbury Park.

Ali's body was found in the stairwell of the Dr. Robinson Towers on Third Avenue in Asbury Park earlier in the day, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The prosecutor said Ali's death in the building, which houses the Asbury Park Housing Authority, was considered suspicious. An investigation is ongoing into a cause and motive for Ali's death.

Allah was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree disturbing human remains (for moving and/or concealing the victim’s body).

He was in custody at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Gramiccioni asked anyone with information about the incident to call his office at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police at 732-774-1300.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ