Man charged with killing Asbury Park boy still at large, cops say

ASBURY PARK — An 18-year-old Neptune Township man has been charged with firing the shots that killed a 10-year-old boy last week, police said.

Karon Council, 18, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. His whereabouts are unknown and federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are involved in the search.

"We are seeking the public’s assistance in helping us locate the second individual involved in this horrible crime,” Gramiccioni said in releasing a photo of Council.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at Neptune High School last Thursday, several hours after the shooting of Yovanni Banos-Merino at his home late Wednesday night. His mother, Lilia Merino, 38, was also shot, but survived.

The victims of last week's shooting were not the intended targets of the shooting, according to Gramiccioni. Council was dating Lilia's daughter and had an "issue" with an adult male in the house.

At a candlelight vigil on Saturday night Banos-Merino's sister Vanessa Martinez told a crowd of around 50 people that her brother would not want to see people sad because of him.

"He doesn't want to see you guys cry, I know that, because he'll get mad and say, 'Why are you guys crying? Don't cry, I'm OK.'" she said. "Even though he's not going to be here anymore, I know he's looking after us and saying, 'Everything is going to be OK.'"

Gramiccioni asked anyone with information on Council's whereabouts to call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

