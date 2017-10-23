Man charged with killing Abbiegail Smith pleads not guilty

FREEHOLD — An 18-year-old Keansburg man charged with sexually assaulting and killing his 11-year-old neighbor has pleaded not guilty.

Andreas Erazo entered the plea Monday during a brief court hearing

Erazo is charged in the death of Abbiegail Smith. She was reported missing July 12, and her body was found the next morning wrapped in a comforter near the apartment building where both lived in Keansburg.

Monmouth County prosecutors have said Erazo admitted stabbing the girl and binding her with a computer cord. But a public defender representing him has disputed those claims.

Erazo is charged with murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated sexual assault and two weapons offenses. He faces a possible sentence of life with no chance for parole if he's convicted.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More From New Jersey 101.5