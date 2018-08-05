Man called hero for rescuing NJ neighbor from fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Four people and two cats were rescued by their neighbor when a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Washington Township police said on their Facebook page that Patrick Finn climbed onto a roof to wake up his Phillips Court neighbors and used a ladder to get an adult male and two small children down from the second floor around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find them standing in the driveway and police credited Finn with possibly saving their lives.

6 ABC Action New reported two cats were also rescued.

Finn told the news outlet that he was woken up by someone ringing his doorbell and saw thick black smoke coming from the home. He said he could hear the father screaming for help from one of the windows of the house. The first floor was completely engulfed in flames and Finn told his neighbor the only way out was through the window.

Other neighbors came out and grabbed the two young boys as they came down the ladder, according to Finn.

Comments on the police department's Facebook page were full of praise for Finn.

"Great job neighbor, and all the 1st responders," Brian Jarvis wrote.

"Very unfortunate that there was a fire, but such a blessing to have an amazing neighbor willing to save lives," Valerie Draper-Bianchi wrote.

The police department wrote "#hero" in a subsequent comment in the post and agreed with suggestions that Finn be honored with an award. "Thank you Mr. Patrick Finn" the Washington Township Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Police said that the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

