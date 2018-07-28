Woman bicycling after midnight hit by car in Ortley Beach

TOMS RIVER — A bicyclist was struck by a car early Saturday in the Ortley Beach section.

The 23-year-old male bicyclist was stuck by a 2006 Mazda 3 about 1 a.m. on Route 35 South and 1st Avenue, according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Al Della Fave. The sedan and the bicyclist were in the same lane of travel.

Della Fave said the bicyclist, Shabnamkhon Usmanova, a woman who is from Uzbekistan and lived in Seaside Heights, was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with multiple traumatic injuries. His name was not released.

The driver of the car, Timothy Kellers, 33, of Seaside Park, showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Kellers allowed a search of his phone and vehicle, which turned up no evidence to the contrary. Kellers also consented to providing a blood sample at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Toms River police said Usmanova was in critical condition on Saturday morning.

Note: The article was article was updated to include information from Toms River police which said the bicyclist was a woman. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said their information was correct.

